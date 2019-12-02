Shetland to return with Douglas Henshall for two more series

Perez is back on the case

Shetland fans will be thrilled to hear that the BBC1 murder-mystery drama, starring Douglas Henshall, will be back for two more series.

The Beeb has confirmed that the Primeval and Collision star will return as troubled cop DI Jimmy Perez alongside series regulars Alison O’Donnell (DS Alison “Tosh” McIntosh) and Steven Robertson (DC Sandy Wilson).

Shetland, which started on BBC1 in 2013, has so far enjoyed five series and the Beeb revealed that series six and seven will film in 2020 and 2021 in locations on the Shetland islands and around Scotland.

The stories are inspired by the books by Ann Cleeves – who has also penned the popular Vera Stanhope books which have been turned into the ITV series Vera, starring Brenda Blethyn.

The new series will feature six-hour-long episodes and will again make the most of the “striking elemental landscapes of Shetland”.

The new episodes have been created by David Kane (Stonemouth, The Field of Blood).

Gaynor Holmes, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, Scotland, says: “We are really proud of Shetland, the crime series led by DI Perez and his team has proved hugely popular with audiences both in Scotland and across the rest of the UK. BBC1 viewers are set for an unmissable series from David Kane when it returns next year.”

Kate Bartlett, Executive Producer, Silverprint Pictures, says: “I’m so thrilled to be making two more series of Shetland for the BBC, with our wonderful Scottish cast and crew. David Kane creates distinctive and emotionally complex narratives that unfold against the stunning, evocative landscapes of Shetland, with DI Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) at the heart of it all.”

The drama will be back on screen next year.