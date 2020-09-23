Is Daniel about to join Yasmeen in prison?

Next week’s Coronation Street will see Daniel Osbourne land himself in a whole world of trouble as the police quiz him about Geoff Metcalfe’s missing money.

Coronation Street fans will know from spoilers that tonight’s episodes (7.30 and 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings) will see Daniel take some money that belongs to Geoff (Ian Bartholomew).

When Geoff comes to the solicitors office to see Adam, He accidentally leaves an envelope full of cash behind, and Daniel seizes the opportunity to take the money.

However, after initially accusing Alya of taking the money, it doesn’t take Geoff long to work out that it must have been either Daniel or Adam who pocketed the cash.

Geoff calls the police

Next week’s Coronation Street will see Geoff corner Daniel and Adam, telling them that he is going to the police.

But while both men deny all knowledge of the money, Geoff later sees Nicky and Daniel together and is intrigued when Nicky hands Daniel some money.

After overhearing Nicky telling Daniel that she doesn’t need all the money, Geoff is sure that it is his money they’re talking about and goes to the police.

It’s not long before Daniel finds himself being questioned by the police about the missing money.

Daniel’s big confession

But Daniel can’t lie and admits that it was him who took Geoff’s cash and gave it to Nicky.

The police seem happy with Daniel’s promise to repay all the money to Geoff, and head to number 6 to relay what has happened.

However, Geoff isn’t going to let this one slide, and he tells the police he wants Daniel to be punished for his crimes.

With Geoff adamant that Daniel isn’t going to get away with his theft, could the desperate dad soon be joining Geoff’s wife, Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King), in prison?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.