SHOCK as THIS Home and Away favourite returns from the DEAD

Jasmine is struggling in the wake of Robbo's death...

Today’s Home and Away will see Jasmine Delaney struggling in the wake of husband Robbo’s shocking death after he was killed in a car crash last week.

Robbo’s devastating demise came after the horrific hospital siege at Northern Districts recently, that saw Summer Bay favourite Mason Morgan shot dead as he tried to save the lives of fellow hostages.

But while Summer Bay residents were still reeling from the loss of Mason, Robbo was then caught up in a deadly road accident that left him fighting for his life.

So far his wife Jasmine thinks that Robbo died in a regular, run of the mill, car crash… little does she know the deadly gang who have been making her and Robbo’s lives a living misery for months were behind the tragedy.

But today’s Home and Away sees Jasmine struggling to put things into order for Robbo’s funeral, not coping with the reality of having to bury the man she loves.

As Robbo’s mum and dad arrive in the Bay, Jasmine is reminded that she is part of their family now and the three of them are united in their grief.

However, as Robbo’s parents ask to see his baby daughter, Grace, Jasmine is reminded of just how much she has lost… not only her husband but also her future and her chance to have a family of her own.

As Jasmine tries to sleep, she is haunted by memories of Robbo and even has a vivid dream that he is back in their living room, chatting to Grace.

But just when she thinks that maybe losing Robbo was all a bad dream, she wakes and realises that she had a nightmare, and Robbo really has gone.

As the day of the funeral arrives, will Jasmine be able to cope with laying Robbo to rest?

