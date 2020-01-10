SHOCK EXIT on the cards for THIS Emmerdale favourite – but are they coming back?

There's a shock heading for Emmerdale as Moira Dingle departs the Dales...

Next week’s Emmerdale sees Moira Dingle make the shock decision to flee the village… leaving everyone wondering if she is ever coming back.

Emmerdale fans have watched Moira’s life spiral out of control ever since her forbidden affair with Nate Robinson was revealed.

Not only did Moira cheat on her husband, Cain Dingle, but she also just happened to cheat with his son… one that he didn’t even know existed.

Since the big revelation, Moira has lost everything… her marriage has broken down, she has lost her kids, and her business is struggling thanks to the fact she has been downing her sorrows in bottles of wine.

With her drinking getting out of control, Moira has struggled with daily life, and even son Matty’s attempts to help have been ignored.

Eventually even Matty got fed up with his mum’s dramas and after she lashed out at him by throwing a bottle of wine at him in a drunken rage, and he has given up trying to help and moved out.

But next week Moira makes she huge decision to leave the village… deciding that she needs to get her life back on track and the best way to do that is to put her troubles behind her and move on.

Cain is stunned when she comes to say her goodbyes, not realising that she was planning to leave the village.

As Moira reveals she will be staying at Nana Barton’s house for a while as she tries to get herself back to health, everyone is left wondering how long she will be away, and whether she will ever be coming back.

Will this break be just what Moira needs? Or will she just be taking her troubles with her?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.