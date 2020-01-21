There's baby drama heading for Neighbours couple Pierce and Chloe Greyson...

Today’s Neighbours sees Pierce and Chloe Greyson considering their future with a baby in it… but not because they are expecting a little one together, but because Pierce’s ex, Lisa Rowsthorn, has got a bombshell for them.

Neighbours fans have watched Chloe and Pierce struggling with Pierce’s wayward teenage son, Hendrix, over the last few months… but at the start of this week it seemed he might have finally seen the error of his ways.

But as Hendrix started to put his wild child behaviour behind him and make a fresh start in Erinsborough, things soon turned sour when his mum, Lisa, arrived in Ramsay Street.

But instead of welcoming her with open arms, Hendrix and Pierce are cautious about what hidden agenda Lisa might have for her visit, and it seemed they were right to be worried because yesterday she dropped a bombshell on Hendrix about his past.

Lisa admitted to her son that she paid his dad to stay out of his life while she raised him alone, and the news understandably didn’t go down well.

But while today’s Neighbours sees Hendrix struggling to process this news about his parents, Lisa’s shock revelations juts keep on coming.

As Chloe and Pierce press Lisa on why she thought now would be a good time to come clean to Hendrix, she admits it is because she wants another baby… and she wants Pierce to be the father.

Having had Hendrix, Lisa paid Pierce to father her next baby through IVF, and soon Hendrix’s sister Alanna was born.

But now she wants another baby with Pierce, this time using some of the frozen embryos that they have been storing for years.

But while Chloe is clearly horrified by the idea of her husband having a baby with his ex, how will Pierce react to Lisa’s shocking request?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5