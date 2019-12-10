Shock BOMBSHELL in Neighbours threats to tear THIS beloved couple apart

Chloe Brennan is stunned when Pierce Greyson drops a bombshell just one day after their wedding...

Neighbours fans will know that Chloe Brennan and Pierce Greyson’s wedding didn’t exactly run smoothly… but despite the odds stacked up against them, the happy couple managed to tie the knot in yesterday’s episode.

However, today’s Neighbours sees the pair hit their first drama as a married couple when Pierce makes a shocking revelation just hours after they’ve said ‘I do’.

The happy newlyweds are on could nine after their wedding day, and even the drama with Hendrix hasn’t dampened their moods.

However, when they find out today that Hendrix not only doesn’t want to live with them anymore, but he is also not going with them to Adelaide for the second round of the wedding celebrations, they’re crushed.

As they have a heart-to-heart about what to do with Hendrix, Chloe is adamant that they leave him to cool off in Erinsborough while they go to Adelaide, thinking that some time to gather his thoughts is just when he needs.

But then Pierce makes the shock revelation that he feels he need to do more to fix things with Hendrix because of the deal he made with his ex, Lisa.

When Chloe presses him for more information, Pierce reveals that when Lisa fell pregnant with Hendrix, he was very young and so she pushed him out so that she could raise the baby alone.

But then when she wanted a second child, she came to Pierce and paid him to father another of her children… yet another child that she wouldn’t let him see.

Chloe is horrified that Pierce has taken this long to tell her the truth and urges him to talk to Hendrix.

But will his teenage son believe that the reason that Pierce was absent for most of his childhood was because Lisa wouldn’t let him see his kids?

And where does this shock revelation leave Pierce’s relationship with Chloe? They have only been married a day, but could this news be too much for newlywed Chloe to handle?

