SHOCK Christmas return for THIS EastEnders favourite could throw lives into CHAOS

EastEnders' Lee Carter is back in Walford where he belongs... but will everyone be happy to see him?

There’s a Christmas treat for EastEnders fans this festive season when Lee Carter returns to Walford after nearly three years away.

But while the Carters are thrilled to haver their eldest son back in Albert Square, Lee’s return coincides with Linda’s downward spiral as her drinking gets out of control.

As Linda goes all out for the ‘Ball and Change’ winners’ meal, she throws herself into the festive spirit by getting dressed up in Christmas fancy dress.

But when she realises Ruby Allen was joking about fancy dress, she masks her embarrassment by hitting the bottle.

Soon Linda is drunk and delivering some harsh home truths to Ruby, leaving Mick mortified.

In the end Mick throws Linda’s wine down the sink, leading to her exploding with rage – unaware that little Ollie has witnessed the whole thing.

As Christmas Eve evening arrives, mortified Linda goes and drinks on a bench alone in the Square gardens. But as she passes out… she misses Mick’s Christmas surprise for her arrive – it’s Lee!

The following day Linda hits rock bottom, and Lee is likely to be shocked at what has happened to his mum since he last saw her.

But things only get worse when later Linda goes missing and everyone panics that something horrific has happened to her.

But will Lee be the one to help his struggling mum and talk some sense into her, or could he bring more chaos to her door?

And what will Whitney think when she comes face-to-face with her ex husband?

Having gone through so much over the last few months after her ordeal with Leo, not to mention her doomed wedding day to Callum… will Whitney be pleased to see Lee? Or will the pair end up fighting like old times?

EastEnders’ hour-long special airs at 9.30pm on BBC One on Christmas Day

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.