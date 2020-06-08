Is this the end for Tiffany and Keegan's marriage?

Tonight’s EastEnders sees Tiffany and Keegan Butcher-Baker hit the rocks when Keegan drops a bombshell on their marriage.

EastEnders fans have watched over recent months as Keegan has been subjected to racist abuse after being targeted unfairly by the police on numerous occasions, while others have made assumptions about him thanks to the colour of his skin.

He was even the victim of a viscous attack as a gang vandalised his food van, leaving his business and his emotions in tatters.

But while Tiffany (played by Maisie Smith) has tried to stand by her husband in his time of need, Keegan knows that she could never really understand what is going on in his head, leaving a gulf between them both.

It seems the more Tiffany has tried to stand by her man, Keegan has pushed her further away, and the pair are now finding themselves at breaking point.

Last week’s EastEnders saw a broken Keegan decide to leave the Square with his mum, Karen Taylor, when she thought she was heading for a new life away from Walford with grandson Kayden.

But Tiffany was one of the last to find out her husband was leaving, and her world fell apart when he announced in the middle of the Square that he needed time away on his own.

Thankfully today’s EastEnders sees Keegan open up to Tiffany about how he feels, and now that Karen is staying put, Tiffany is hopefully that means Keegan might be sticking around, too.

But as the pair chat, there is nothing that can prepare Tiff for what her husband of less than a year is about to tell her.

What is Keegan going to announce to Tiffany tonight?

And can their new marriage stand up to his latest bombshell?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.