Life won't be the same again for the Barlows...

There is heartache heading for Coronation Street next week when Eccles the dog sadly passes away.

Long-time Coronation Street fans will know that Eccles has been at the centre of the Barlow family ever since she was left to Blanche in a friend’s will back in 2006.

When Blanche then passed away in 2010 she left the dog to Ken, who has been attached to her ever since… but sadly 10 years after he became the dog’s owner, Ken is forced to say a sad goodbye next week.

Eccles has been at the heart of some great storylines over the years, but more recently she was caught up in Ken’s clash with fellow Stillwaters resident Charles when he snuck her into the luxury retirement village despite the no pets policy.

But sadly Eccles’ time comes to an end next week when she has a funny turn while Emma is out walking her.

Worried that Eccles doesnt seem herself, Emma starts to panic, and Dev suggests that the dog needs to go to the vets.

Emma whisks her canine friend to the vets and as soon as they get there it is clear that something is seriously wrong.

Emma is heartbroken when the vet tells her that Eccles has an inoperable tumour and the kindest thing is to put her to sleep.

She calls the Barlows immediately and it’s not long before Ken, Tracy, Steve and Amy have all arrived at the vets to say a heartbreaking goodbye to their beloved pet.

But once they arrive the family are devastated to discover that poor Eccles has already died.

With Eccles now gone, it seems life for the Barlows will never quite be the same again.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.