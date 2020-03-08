There is danger heading for Emmerdale next week...

There is panic in Emmerdale next week when a murdered bull on Butlers Farm leaves Cain Dingle rattled.

Cain and Will are already walking on eggshells thanks to the fact Cain accidentally shot his own son, Nate, with Will’s gun and then let Moira hide it on her farm.

And next week sees the drama get worse for the pair when crooked police officer DI Malone, who was the true owner of the gun, shows he’s not a man to be messed with.

Next week sees Malone set a trap for Will, forcing him to do another drugs job for him.

But Will is struggling to cope with the pressure of woking for someone so dangerous, and soon his anxiety is going through the roof.

But Cain soon works out what is going on when he uncovers a package hidden in Malone’s car at the garage and tells Will that they need to have a little chat.

Will comes clean and explains everything that Malone is up to, forcing Cain to confront the police officer face-to-face in a lay-by.

But Cain soon realises that he has been double crossed, because when he gets back not only has the garage been trashed, but a bull at Moira’s farm has been brutally murdered.

At the farm, the police are called as the bull’s death is reported, but Cain is left chilled when it is Malone who turns up to investigate the crime and he sinisterly questions him on whether there is anyone he can think of who might bear a grudge against him.

With the bull’s death a clear warning from Malone, has Cain bitten off more than he can chew with this grudge?

And if Malone is capable of killing an innocent animal, what is next of the officer’s agenda?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.