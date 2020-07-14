Will and Malone's feud turns deadly next week...

Next week’s Emmerdale will see Will Taylor and DI Malone’s long-running drama turn sinister when someone is left for dead on the garage floor.

Emmerdale fans have watched in horror over the last few weeks as Harriet Finch has found herself in the arms of corrupt copper Malone, despite being engaged to marry Will.

But it’s not just the affair that has got Harriet feeling guilty… she is also sleeping with the man who has made Will’s life a living hell over the last few months.

Viewers have been horrified by tricky Malone’s blackmail techniques, and even Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Billy Fletcher have been drawn into the drama.

Moira gets caught up



Harriet recently called off the affair only for Moira Dingle to find out about what she’s been up to… putting Moira on Malone’s list of targets.

But when Moira was recently left fighting for her life in a hit and run, Cain immediately thought that it was Malone’s handiwork.

Little does he know, it was actually Jamie Tate who knocked her down.

Cain’s out for revenge

Next week’s Emmerdale sees Harriet left uneasy when Cain vows revenge on Malone.

No matter how much Harriet insists that Malone had nothing to do with the hit and run, her words fall on deaf ears and she begs Cain to think before he does something stupid.

However, there is a bigger twist to come when Malone visits Harriet and begs her not to marry Will.

The police officer confesses he is totally and utterly in love with her and won’t stand back and watch her marry another man.

Malone targets will… again

But while Harriet is left reeling, Malone decides to take matters into his own hands.

He sneaks into the garage to plant a dealer size bag of drugs in the glove compartment of a car.

However, Will is one step ahead of the dodgy copper for once and catches him in the act… leading to a huge fight breaking out between the enemies.

By the time the pair have fought it out, someone is left lying lifeless on the garage floor.

But who is it? And are they dead?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.