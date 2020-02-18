Shock DEATH in Neighbours set to hit THIS Ramsay Street favourite hard

There's drama heading for Ramsay Street that no one can predict...

There’s devastation heading to Ramsay Street in today’s Neighbours when a sudden death threatens to tear one friendship apart for good.

Brave yourselves for an action-packed Neighbours, which sees the return of two legendary characters, Mark Brennan and Lucy Robinson.

But while everyone is thrilled to see the familiar faces back on Ramsay Street, there is heartbreak heading to Erinsborough when beloved Clementine the cat is run over and killed today.

The shock death is set to hit Ramsay Street residents hard, especially Hendrix Greyson, so has unofficially adopted the cat from Harlow Robinson’s house.

Today sees Hendrix spending time with Clementine, telling her that she is the only one to understand him and that she makes living with his dad and Chloe on Ramsay Street bearable.

However, Hendrix and Harlow’s flirty love/hate friendship is about to take a serious nosedive today when Harlow accidentally runs Clementine over while having a driving lesson with Terese.

The drama comes after Hendrix gave Clementine food at his house, but popped out to the garden to get a new toy he had bought for her.

But while he was gone, recently-returned Mark saw the cat on the kitchen worktop and didn’t realise she belonged to Hendrix, so threw her out the front door.

However, when Hendrix was later seen looking for his beloved pet, he was left shocked when Harlow started to reverse off her drive, only to hit the cat by accident.

Tomorrow’s Neighbours will see Hendrix distraught by the death, and Harlow feeling awful for what has happened.

But when Hendrix accuses her of killing the cat on purpose, can the teenagers ever see eye to eye again?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5