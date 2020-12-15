SHOCK death in Neighbours to tear Kyle and Roxy apart this Christmas?

Kyle finds himself saying goodbye to a loved one next week...



Neighbours favourite Kyle Canning is about to find his heart broken just before Christmas when he gets an upsetting phone call next week.

The trouble starts when Kyle’s ex girlfriend, Georgia, calls him to say their beloved dog, Bossy’s, brain tumour has returned.

The news that Bossy is dying shocks Kyle, and he is adamant that he needs to return to Germany for one last cuddle with his pet.

Trouble for Roxy and Kyle?

While Kyle’s current girlfriend, Roxy, does her best to be supportive, she struggles with the fact he will be spending time with his ex.

As Roxy’s insecurities are revealed, she is reminded of how many relationships Kyle has had before they got together.

But with Kyle about to fly to the other side of the world to be with Georgia and Bossy, how will she manage to cope without him over Christmas?

Neighbours fans will know that the pair have had a rocky road to romance – but could this latest hiccup end things for good?

Sheila’s change of heart

But Kyle isn’t the only Canning with romance dramas in the run up to Christmas.

Sheila’s starting to realise that she still has feelings for Clive, but while she is still punishing herself for tampering with Levi’s medical records, can they really reunite?

Sheila admits to Nathan that she doesn’t think she deserves to be happy, however, she is shocked by his response.

Admitting that her actions in the past actually have helped him, Nathan urges Sheila to forgive herself and be happy.

But will this green light from Nathan give Sheila the courage she needs to patch things up with Clive in time for Christmas?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 – the earlier lunchtime slot is due to Home and Away’s annual break over Christmas.