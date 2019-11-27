The Home and Away end of season finale has aired in Australia, revealing which Summer Bay favourite dies in the shock hospital siege...

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Home and Away’s 2019 end of season finale which won’t air in the UK until next year.

It’s a sad day for Home and Away fans as the 2019 season finale airs in Australia, revealing which Summer Bay resident is shot dead during the armed siege at the Northern Districts Hospital.

The trailer for the special episode, which won’t air run the UK until early 2020 thanks to our schedules being about 4 weeks behind Australia, revealed that gunmen connected to the Ouroboros gang who have been targeting Robbo and Jasmine Delaney for the last few months would enter the hospital and take patients and staff hostage.

But after the episode aired in Australia on Wednesday 27th November, it was revealed that trainee doctor Mason Morgan is the Summer Bay resident who tragically dies after being shot by the gang.

Mason, played by actor Orpheus Pledger, has been a fan favourite since he joined the show with the rest of the Morgan family back in 2016, had only just started an internship at the hospital, working alongside Dr Alex Neilson when the hostage drama started.

With Bella Nixon needing emergency medial attention after taking an overdose of tablets, Mason confronts the gunmen urging them to let doctors help the teenager, only to end up being fatally shot.

Orpheus old Australian magazine TV Week that while he is sad to be leaving, he’s loved his time on Home and Away: “I’m so appreciative of all that I got to do. Home and Away is such a beautiful institution and it puts you on a completely different trajectory.

“It was an amazing journey, humungous life-altering stuff and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Mason was so heroic, there was so much momentum leading up to his death so it was a bit of crescendo moment.”

Orpheus also revealed that it was a joint decision between him and Home and Away bosses to see Mason killed off… “It was a decision made between the production moving forward and setting storylines, and me planning what is going on with my career.

“Everyone moves on, and it’s not a sad thing. Someone else will come in and play that kind of character that I was playing. I just hope he does it better!” he joked.

With these heartbreaking scenes set to air at the start of next year, it seems there has never been a better time to be a Home and Away fan.

Home and Away is back on Monday 6th January 2020 at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5, with the end of season episodes to follow shortly after.