SHOCK DEATH leaves THIS family torn apart in tonight’s Emmerdale

There's more death and destruction heading to Emmerdale...

Tonight’s Emmerdale sees Laurel Thomas get the devastating news that her beloved father-in-law, Sandy Thomas, has sadly passed away.

The heartbreaking revelation comes during a surprise phone call tonight as the rest of the village search for missing April Windsor.

Poor Laurel is shattered to discover that her late husband, Ashley’s, father has died and starts to worry about how she is going to tell her children the news.

The departure of Sandy in Emmerdale comes after the real life death of actor Freddie Jones last summer, who played the much-loved character.

But as Laurel faces the challenge of telling her son Arthur the news about his grandad, little does she know it will cause a huge secret to be uncovered.

Later this week Arthur will struggle to take in the news about Sandy, leading to Jimmy King finding the school boy crying at his dad’s grave.

Arthur will see Sandy’s passing as punishment for the fact he has been bullying little Archie Breckle for months, and has let Jimmy take the blame for the bruises.

But tomorrow’s episode (Thursday 6th February) will see Arthur make the shocking confession to Laurel that he is the one responsible for Archie’s abuse and not Jimmy.

Laurel is set to be understandably stunned by her son’s confession, and she will be left with the dilemma of whether to tell Jimmy the truth.

But there is also the small matter of Jai…

Laurel and Jai have been in a relationship until recently, but how will the news that Arthur has been hurting Archie affect their chances of ever rekindling their romance once Jai is out of rehab?

By the end of the week Laurel has called Jimmy over so that Arthur can make his confession to the man he framed for his bad behaviour… but when Jai arrives home early from rehab, will Laurel let the truth be revealed?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.