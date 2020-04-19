This SHOCK DEATH will be revisited in next week’s Emmerdale

Next week's Emmerdale revisit Frank Clayton's tragic death

As Emmerdale favourite Vanessa Woodfield starts her chemotherapy next week she will be forced to spend more time with Kerry Wyatt… the woman who inadvertently killed her dad.

Emmerdale fans will remember that Kerry accidentally started the fire at the Sharma factory last year, causing Frank Clayton’s death after he got trapped inside the burning building trying to save his daughter, Tracy Metcalfe.

Since that fateful day, grieving sisters Tracy and Vanessa have understandably blamed Kerry for their dad’s death, and so when Kerry turns up at Vanessa’s chemotherapy appointment next week, it doesn’t go down well.

The trouble starts when Moses and Johnny fall ill with a sickness bug, meaning Charity is forced to stay at home and look after the kids instead of going to Vanessa’s appointment with her.

But when Vanessa fails to get anyone else to come with her, she ends up facing her first chemo session alone… only for Kerry to be passing and taking pity on her.

Despite the fact she knows Vanessa isn’t going to be thrilled to see her, Kerry pulls up a chair and despite Vanessa’s initial reluctance, there is soon a thawing between the women as they talk about Frank.

But while they are reliving what happened at the factory fire, Charity turns up at the hospital and is fuming to find Kerry there with Vanessa.

In true Charity style, she flips out and throws Kerry out of the ward… leaving Vanessa mortified by the drama that she’s caused.

But that’s not the end of Charity and Vanessa’s troubles.

The pair continue their fight at home, leading to Vanessa turning to Rhona for a shoulder to cry on.

Determined to celebrate Rhona’s birthday, Vanessa takes her friend out for drinks, and things soon get messy when Vanessa has too much to drink.

When she gets home, Charity is fuming to see the state Vanessa is in and they fight again.

And things only get worse when Vanessa asks Charity a huge question at the end of next week… only for her to not quite get the reaction she was hoping for.

Are Charity and Vanessa on the rocks once again?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.