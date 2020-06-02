Is Mackenzie about to have her world shattered?

Ramsay Street’s Shane Rebecchi is harbouring a huge secret in today’s Neighbours that could tear his family apart.

Neighbours fans have watched as the Rebecchi family have welcomed Mackenzie into their fold with open arms, finally giving her the family life she has always craved.

But as she celebrates her 18th birthday this week, it seems that the teenager’s new-found happiness could be shattered after Shane makes a shocking discovery about her estranged dad.

Shane admitted to wife Dipi yesterday that he felt compelled to contact his old friend Grant, hoping that it would spur him on to reach out to daughter Mackenzie on her milestone birthday.

However, instead of getting Grant to see sense when it comes to Mackenzie, Shane discovered his old friend was in a bad way after a freak accident at work.

Realising that he needs to see Grant to asses how bad the situation is before he tells Mackenzie about her dad’s problems, Shane books a flight.

But Dipi is worried that he is making a huge mistake getting involved, especially because it means going behind Mackenzie’s back.

However, when Shane gets back from seeing Grant, he tells Dipi that the situation is far more grave than he first thought, and the pair toy with the idea that they tell Mackenzie about her dad.

But with her in such a good place for the first time in years, the pair are worried about shattering her world and decide to keep the secret to themselves for now.

But everyone knows that secrets don’t stay hidden for long on Ramsay Street… and how will Mackenzie feel when she finds out those she trusts the most have been lying to her?

Is this about to tear the Rebecchi family apart?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5