Shock DOUBLE EXIT on the cards in next week’s Coronation Street

Who will be leaving the cobbles behind?

There is shock in next week’s Coronation Street when central characters Sally and Tim Metcalfe make the sudden decision to leave Weatherfield.

The surprise twist will come after the scales finally start to fall from Tim’s eyes after months of believing that his dad, Geoff (Ian Bartholomew), isn’t the villain everyone is painting him to be.

Coronation Street fans will know that Geoff’s wife, Yasmeen (Shelley King), is currently in prison awaiting trial for his attempted murder.

Yasmeen lashed out at Geoff after more than a year of coercive abuse, leaving him in hospital fighting for his life.

However, while viewers can’t wait for vile Geoff to get his comeuppance for his nasty ways, Tim has stood by his dad, adamant that he is the victim.

But while Tim has continued to see the best in his dad, wife Sally is firmly ‘team Yasmeen’ which has driven a wedge between them.

Tim and Sally leave the cobbles

But next week will see Tim announce they’re leaving Weatherfield as Geoff shows his true colours.

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday 12th August) will see Geoff fuming when he realises Sally has offered Alya the money he gave them for the wedding.

Fans will know that the money was actually Yasmeen’s in the first place, and now Sally is offering it to Yasmeen’s granddaughter to buy Geoff out of his share in Speed Daal.

However, the news soon reaches Geoff, and he’s not happy.

A spiteful Geoff will tell Sally later this week that Tim will always pick him over her because blood is thicker than water.

But when Tim finds out next week how his dad spoke to Sally, the scales finally start to fall from his eyes and he tells Sally they’re leaving to stay with her sister, Gina.

But is their departure permanent or will they soon be back in time for Yasmeen’s trial?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.