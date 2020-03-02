Bex Fowler has got a big announcement for her parents tonight...





Tonight’s EastEnders will see Martin and Sonia Fowler left heartbroken when their daughter Bex announces she is leaving Walford to go travelling.

EastEnders fans know Bex’s exit from Walford has been on the cards for months after actress Jasmine Armfield announced she would be leaving her role as Bex earlier this year.

But Bex’s exit storyline begins in tonight’s trip to Walford as she makes the surprise decision to go travelling.

Bex has been to hell and back over the last few months.

Not only did the pressure of doing well in her A-Levels and getting into a good university lead to her attempting to take her own life, she recently found her life on the line once again when she took dodgy drugs that left her in hospital.

Desperate to get away from Walford and spread her wings, Bex decides that she would like to see some of the world before settling down, and confides in Kat Slater about her plans.

Kat is supportive about Bex leaving, knowing it will do her good to get away from Walford, which is packed full of ghosts from the past for the teenager.

But, understandably, Martin and Sonia aren’t going to be so encouraging about her decision.

Tonight’s EastEnders will see Bex sit her parents down and break the news that she is leaving, but while neither are happy about her choice, Martin realises this is something that his daughter needs to do.

Sonia is adamant that Bex is making a mistake though, and when the teen’s passport goes missing later in the week, it doesn’t take a genius to guess who has hidden it.

Bex confronts her mum about her missing passport, but Sonia remains adamant that she doesn’t want her daughter to leave Walford.

It’s only when she gets a talking to from Max and Jack Branning that Sonia starts to soften towards the idea.

Eventually later this week Bex will write Sonia a letter, making the mum realise she is being selfish not letting Bex spread her wings.

But how will Sonia cope once her daughter has left Walford?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.