Shock in Emmerdale as THIS romance takes a SICKENING turn

Things are far from rosy between Victoria and Luke...

Next week’s Emmerdale will see trouble brewing between Victoria Sugden and Luke Posner when ghosts from the past come between them.

Emmerdale fans have watched as romance has blossomed between the pair over recent weeks, proving that you really can find love in the most unexpected places.

Viewers know that Luke is the bother of Lee Posner, the man who raped Victoria after a night out last year, resulting in her falling pregnant with her son, Harry.

But while Luke has proved that he is nothing like his evil brother, who is now dead and buried after he was killed by Robert Sugden, the memory of what Lee did has always been hanging over Victoria and her new man.

However, with Victoria even finally making amends with Wendy, Luke and Lee’s mum, it seems that happiness might be round the corner for Victoria as things get more serious between her and Luke.

While Victoria and Wendy’s relationship will never be a close one, the pair have been bonding over their shared love for little Harry, and next week sees Victoria even agree to let Wendy babysit so that she can spend more time with Luke.

Even when Wendy gets a little over-familiar and calls herself Harry’s ‘Nana‘ a worried Victoria manages to turn a blind eye and enjoy the fact she has got some baby-free time to spend with Luke.

However, her happiness soon turns to horror when things gets steamy between the pair and Victoria is suddenly haunted by memories of Lee.

Victoria is sickened to be reminded of her rape while she is with Luke, and she pulls away from him.

But does this mean that their fledgling romance is over already? Or will the pair be able to move forward and put memories of what Lee did behind them?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.