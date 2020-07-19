The net is closing in on killer Gary Windass...

There is big drama on the cards as time starts to run out for Coronation Street killer Gary Windass next week.

Could this be the beginning of the end for the character?

Coronation Street fans know that Gary has been harbouring the dark secret that he killed loan shark Rick Neelan last year.

However, so far he has managed to keep his killing ways a secret.

But, viewers have seen the net closing in as Adam Barlow gets closer to the truth about Gary bumping off Rick.

Next week will see Adam work out the truth and confront Gary about his findings.

Gary might be rattled when Adam asks him outright if he is a killer, but he manages to cover his shock and is dismissive.

Brian gets closer to the truth

However, when Brian later tells him that Roman coins have been found in beacon Wood, where Rick’s body is buried, Gary starts to panic.

Knowing that if anyone goes digging around in the woods then Rick’s body would be found, Gary tries to deter Brian from going to the woods with his metal detector.

However, while Gary might have managed to put Brian off, he is later spotted by Brian putting a shovel in the boot of his car.

Brian is miffed the Gary is seemingly trying to unearth the coins for himself and decides to follow Gary into the woods.

But what Brian doesn’t realise it that it’s not coins Gary’s got on his mind… it’s moving Rick’s body so that no one finds it.

As Brian and Bernie head to Beacon Woods, they have no idea that they’re following a killer.

Will Gary see them, and how far will he go to keep them quiet if they unearth his deadly secret?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.