Karen Taylor is making plans to leave Walford...

There are big changes heading for EastEnders tonight as Karen Taylor plans her future away from Walford… but who might be leaving with her?

The wait for another EastEnders episode is finally over and it’s back on our screens tonight for the first of this week’s two episodes.

And, as always, the episode is jam-packed with drama as Karen Taylor plans her departure from Albert Square after being blackmailed to leave by Ian Beale.

EastEnders fans will remember that Ian has offered to pay Karen to leave Walford with her grandson, Kayden, hoping that it will help grieving mum Sharon get over the death of her teenage son, Denny.

Sharon handed her baby over to Karen last month, believing that she would be better to bring the tot up while she is still grieving for Denny, who tragically died back in February during the Thames boat party disaster.

But while Karen is surprisingly prepared to leave her family and job in Walford in a bid to make a fresh start with Kayden, not everyone is happy about her leaving.

Tonight’s EastEnders will see Billy upset as Karen prepares her departure, upset that their romance will be put to the test if they’re living in different parts of London.

But while the pair are chatting about where Karen is going to move to, Mitch overhears their conversation and comes up with the idea that he and Bailey should move with Karen.

When Mitch tells her the plan, Karen is thrilled that she will have someone to live with, and the pair make plans for their future.

But Karen’s happiness is short-lived when Mitch drops a huge bombshell on her.

What does he have to say that could change everything?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.