There is sadness heading to Coronation Street as a cobbles favourite Bethany Platt makes the shock decision to leave Weatherfield...

Next week’s Coronation Street sees the Platt family shattered when Bethany makes the heartbreaking decision to leave the cobbles. But will she be going with or without Daniel Osbourne?

There is romance in the Weatherfield air next week when Adam Barlow and Sarah Platt tie the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony in front of their friends and family.

But while everyone enjoys celebrating the new Mr and Mrs Barlow’s happiness, Daniel only has eyes for Bethany as she walks down the aisle as Sarah’s bridesmaid.

However, Bethany’s world is soon shattered when Daniel makes his best man speech at the reception and he gets emotional reading out a poem, heartbroken at the memories of his own wedding day to Sinead.

With Daniel so clearly still in love with his late wife, Sarah does her best to talk some sense into her daughter and make her see that Daniel still has a lot of grieving to do before he can move on with his life.

But while Bethany slowly starts to realise that her mum is right, Daniel is in the Rovers getting drunk.

The next thing Bethany knows, a worse for wear Daniel is standing outside her flat on the street, shouting up at her window about how much he loves her.

Before she realises exactly what is happening, Bethany is left stunned when Daniel gets down on one knee and proposes… with Sinead’s wedding ring!

But with Bethany so desperate for her romance with Daniel to work, will she say yes? Or has she realised that Daniel is still mourning Sinead?

Later in the week, Bethany makes the huge decision that is time for her to depart the cobbles, and her friends and family gather on the Street to see her off.

But as everyone says their emotional goodbyes, will Daniel be leaving with Bethany as her fiancé?

Or Is Bethany moving on to pastures new on her own?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.