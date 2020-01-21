Actress Josi Anasta has announced she is leaving Neighbours...

After four drama-packed years in Ramsay Street, actress Jodi Anasta, who plays much-loved character Elly Conway, has announced her decision to leave Neighbours.

The actress, who joined the soap back in 2016 will be departing our screens for pastures new later this year, and has confirmed that she will be filming her exit scenes over the coming months.

Since Elly arrived in Erinsborough she has been at the centre of some of the soap’s most dramatic storylines, and Jodi has promised that her exit from the show will be a fitting end to her character’s time on Ramsay Street…

“I have been fortunate that the writers have had time to navigate a brilliant exit storyline which I will be filming over the coming months.

“I can’t say too much, but I think fans will love it. I couldn’t ask for a better way to sign off from Ramsay Street.”

But when it comes to Jodi’s decision to leave the soap, it wasn’t a decision she has made lightly… “Four years have just flown by, and for an actor, my character Elly has been an absolute gift.

“I am so grateful for my time on Neighbours and thrilled that I will be part of the 35th anniversary of the show.

“I felt it was the right time to move on, open myself up to other opportunities, and also move back to Sydney where I can spend more time with my beautiful daughter.”

Neighbours boss Jason Herbison also said that Jodi will be very missed… “Jodi is a much-loved member of the Neighbours family and we’re grateful that she’s spent the past four years in Ramsay Street.

“The writers have thrown many challenges at her character, Elly Conway, and Jodi has sold every twist and turn with conviction. I am delighted she will be part of our next milestone, the 35th anniversary.

“We wish her well as she approaches the next chapter of her life and career.”

With a new baby, Elly has certainly got her hands full for the foreseeable, but could her exit have anything to do with her growing feelings for Finn Kelly?

Neighbours fans have watched Elly fall in love with her sister’s boyfriend over recent months, but is she about to have her heart broken before she leaves?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5