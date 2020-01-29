EastEnders actress Jasmine Armfield has announced her departure from the soap...

It’s a sad day for EastEnders fans as actress Jasmine Armfield – better known as Walford’s Bex Fowler – reveals her decision to leave the soap after five years.

The actress, who has played Martin and Sonia Fowler’s daughter since 2014, has reportedly already filmed her last scenes and will bow out on screen next month.

Bex has been at the heart of some huge storylines over the last five years, most recently taking centre stage in heartbreaking scenes which saw her try to take her own life.

Her decision to try her hand at something new comes shortly after her on-screen best friend Louise Mitchell, played by Tilly Keeper, also bowed out of the soap.

Speaking of her decision to leave EastEnders, Jasmine told The Sun: “I’ve had such a fantastic time playing Bex Fowler and have loved being part of EastEnders, but now feels like the right time to try something new.

“I’ve made friends for life working on the show and shall miss them all.”

EastEnders Executive Producer Jon Sen added: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Jasmine. She’s brought something incredibly special to the role of Bex and we will all miss her – both as a friend and colleague. We wish her the best of luck for the future.”

With Bex’s departure from Walford airing next month, could this mean she is the one to meet a watery death as the soap celebrates its 35th anniversary with a boat party?

It has been revealed the soap will be killing off a main character as Walford residents party on the Thames in special episodes… and it has already been hinted by EastEnders bosses that the Fowler family will be playing a key role in the soap’s birthday celebrations.

Let’s hope Bex has packed her life jacket for the party…

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.