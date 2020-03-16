SHOCK in EastEnders as THIS character QUITS iconic role in Walford

It's all change in Walford as EastEnders favourite Mick Carter makes a life-changing decision about his future...

There is shock heading for EastEnders fans as it has been reported that Mick Carter will be quitting his role as the landlord of The Queen Vic pub.

The news comes as Mick vows to help his alcoholic wife, Linda Carter, who is determined to stay on the wagon as she fights her addiction.

Actor Danny Dyer joined the soap in 2013 as pub landlord Mick Carter, and has been pulling pints behind the bar of the iconic Walford pub ever since.

But sadly that is all set to change according to an insider who told The Sun: “With Linda struggling to quit booze, it makes sense Mick moves his family out of the pub.

“His decision will spark a bidding war between some of the residents who fancy taking on the biggest job in Walford.

“Viewers will be sad to see Danny no longer behind the bar, but that doesn’t mean he won’t return at some point in the future.”

Linda has been battling the booze for months, with her drinking causing her to get caught up in the shocking events that saw Martin trying to kill Keanu on Christmas Day.

By New Year, Linda was on a downward spiral, with her drinking leaving her life in danger on more than one occasion.

So with the Carters moving out, who would make a fitting replacement?

With former landlords such as Kat and Alfie Moon, Peggy Mitchell. Frank and Pat Butcher, and Den and Angie Watts, the role of pub landlord is a coveted position in Walford.

But who could be following in these legendary footsteps to become the next face of the Vic?

Could Sharon make her way back to her roots and take over the pub she once called home?

With Phil also being a former alcoholic, it doesn’t seem like the best new business venture for him… but Ian isn’t afraid of a new challenge. Could he be in the running?

Or perhaps the pub needs a fresh approach from the Brannings. Could brothers Max and Jack soon be behind the iconic bar?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.