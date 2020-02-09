SHOCK in Emmerdale as THIS village favourite makes a sudden EXIT

It's all change in Emmerdale as Pete Barton says farewell to the Dales...

There’s shock heading to Emmerdale next week as village favourite Pete Barton makes the unexpected decision to leave for pastures new.

Emmerdale fans have seen Pete struggling over recent weeks.

Not only does he feel like an outsider now things are hotting up between ex flame Tracy Metcalfe and his colleague and best friend Nate Robinson, but he is also being plagued by ghosts from his past.

With Pete now living and working at Wylies Farm, he is being constantly reminded of the horrors his dad, James, was subjected while he was being held captive there by Emma Barton shortly before his death.

Emmerdale fans will remember that deranged Emma held her husband hostage in 2016 after finding out about his fling with Moira… and living in the very same farm house is bringing back nightmares from the past for Pete.

Being reminded of his family seems to have struck a chord with Pete recently and he has even been seen visiting the graves of his dad James and also his little brother Finn, who died in the village in 2017.

And next week it seems the ghosts all become too much for Pete and he decides to leave the village for a fresh start, leaving his friends stunned.

As he makes the shock decision to depart the Dales, his friends gather to bid him farewell… and he even gets a handshake from Cain Dingle.

As Leyla, Liv and Matty all arrive to wave Pete off, Sarah Sugden also arrives to see him for the last time, proving their bond is still as strong as ever after he was like a father figure to her for so long.

But as Pete makes his exit from the village, is this the last we will see of him?

Or will he come back one day to face the ghosts that drove him away from his home?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.