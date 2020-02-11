Jasmine and Robbo have made a huge decision about their future...

There was a huge shock heading for Jasmine Delaney and husband Robbo in yesterday’s Home and Away when a bombshell request lead to them making the decision to leave Summer Bay for good.

Home and Away fans have watched Robbo taking on the role of full-time parent to his newborn daughter, Grace, since she was born, following her mum Tori Morgan suffering complications after her labour.

But while Tori fights for her life in a coma, Robbo and wife Jasmine have been getting to grips with having a newborn in the house, and the pair have just started to get their routine perfected and found themselves enjoying being parents to little Grace.

However, when Robbo’s parents came to visit yesterday, Jasmine and Robbo were left shocked when Ian and Wendy dropped the bombshell that they want them to leave Summer Bay and move – with little Grace – to their family farm.

At first the request didn’t go down too well, not only because the idea came like a bolt from the blue for Robbo, but also because Robbo couldn’t imagine leaving Summer Bay when Tori is still in a coma.

However, when Jasmine wasn’t totally against the idea of leaving their home, Robbo was given good for thought and started to wonder what it would be like to bring his daughter up surrounded by family and wide, open spaces.

Ian and Wendy were adamant that this is the right choice for the family and fought to make their case heard.

And after a lot of talking, eventually Robbo came to the decision with Jasmine that they could make a happy life together in the countryside.

Robbo’s parents were thrilled… but how are Jasmine and Robbo’s friends going to react to the news they’re leaving Summer Bay?

And more to the point, how will the Morgan family feel about Robbo taking Grace so far away from Tori?

