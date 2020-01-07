SHOCK in Home and Away as THIS Neighbours favourite turns up in Summer Bay

There's a familiar face in today's Home and Away that soap fans will recognise from Neighbours...

Eagle-eyed soap fans will recognise new Home and Away doctor Mike who helps Tori Morgan give birth to her baby daughter as actor Josef Brown, who played Matt Turner in Neighbours.

The actor is no stranger to Australian soap, having played Ramsay Street’s Matt between 2013 and 2015, and this isn’t the first time he has appeared in Home and Away, either.

The actor played a guest role back in 2012 as the character Dale Canning, who took Alf Stewart’s daughter Roo Stewart out on a date.

Later in the same year actor Josef started filming as Neighbours’ Sergeant Matt Turner, with the character arriving on Ramsay Street in 2013 with his wife Lauren Turner and their three children.

The character was a hard-working police officer, who liked to stick to the rules and most of his storylines centred around his family.

Matt’s marriage suffered when it became public knowledge that his wife Lauren had a baby with old flame Brad Willis when they were teenagers, which was awkward as he just happened to live across the street.

Matt’s time in Erinsborough came to a grisly end when he was killed in a hit and run accident in 2015 as part of a storyline that highlighted the dangers of texting while driving.

But fast-forward almost five years and Josef is back on our screens, this time as doctor Mike, who helps Tori Morgan deliver her baby in Home and Away.

The guest role sees doctor Mike safely deliver Tori’s baby in the police safe house, but things take a sinister turn when she suddenly collapses following the birth.

Mike races to Tori’s side before calling an air ambulance to get her to hospital. But will she survive her collapse?

