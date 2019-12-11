SHOCK in Neighbours as THIS familiar face makes a surprise RETURN to Ramsay Street

There's a surprise in today's Neighbours when Leo Tanaka makes an unexpected return to Ramsay Street...

Neighbours fans are in for a treat today when Leo Tanaka makes a surprise return to Erinsborough to see his twin brother, David.

Ever since David was caught up in a devastating hit and run accident while he was out on his bike, he has been left fighting for his life in hospital while he waits for a kidney donor.

But while his friends and family in Erinsborough have all been tested to see if they’re a match, David is still waiting for his operation as no one yet has been successful in passing all three of the tests.

However, today things are looking a little brighter for David when his twin brother Leo makes a surprise return, having left Ramsay Street for a new life in New York back in September.

David was left devastated when Leo left without saying goodbye, but today he is thrilled to see his brother again and the pair are soon catching up on what has been going on since Leo’s departure.

As David chats, Leo is clearly shocked at how ill his brother has become, but that isn’t all he has on his mind.

Things were a little tense to say the least between Leo and his father Paul Robinson before he left for New York, and so when the pair come face-to-face today, there is an awkwardness between them.

Paul is thrilled to see his son again and asks him over for dinner… but while Leo reluctantly agrees, it is clear he’s still not totally comfortable with playing happy families.

But as everyone vows to get along for David, it seems things could be looking up when Leo revealed he has passed the first two of the three tests he needs to take to see if he can be his brother’s donor.

But will Leo pass the third test and be able to save David’s life? Or is David being lured into a false sense of hope?

Neighbours currently airs weekdays at 12.50 pm and 6pm on Channel 5