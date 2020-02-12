Has Dipi Rebecchi just made the biggest mistake of her life?

Today’s Neighbours sees Dipi Rebecchi share a forbidden kiss with Gary Canning… only for Karl Kennedy to witness the whole thing.

Neighbours fans have seen Dipi’s marriage to Shane Rebecchi hit the rocks thanks to Shane’s budding friendship with Waterhole co-worker Roxy Willis.

But despite Shane’s claims that his relationship with Roxy was nothing more than friendship things took a tricky turn when a vulnerable Roxy kissed Shane in a badly judged moment at work, leading to the ashamed pair keeping the whole thing a secret.

However, as all soap fans know, nothing stays secret for long in Ramsay Street and it wasn’t long before Dipi found out about the forbidden kiss, leading to her moving out of the Rebecchi house and in with best friend Sheila and her son Gary.

But Gary and Dipi have always shared a close bond, and today it seems the lines have been blurred for Dipi.

To make matters worse, nosy neighbour Karl Kennedy has been keeping tabs on the pair, suspicious that something is going on between Gary and Dipi, and he has even been reporting his findings to Shane.

But today sees Karl witness a series of unfortunate exchanges between the pair, which taken out of context seemed suspiciously like something was going on between them.

But despite the fact Dipi is feeling ready to reconnect with her husband after spending so much time apart, she soon changes her mind after witnessing what she thinks was a moment of closeness between Shane and Roxy at work.

At home she is soon ranting to Gary about her martial problems, and Gary tries his best to be a good friend and listen to Dipi’s woes. But when he suggests she relaxes in the hot tub, he is shocked when she invites him to join her.

While the hot tub dip might be innocent at first, Dipi carries on talking about how much Shane has let her down and before Gary knows what is happening, she is kissing him.

But while it might be another misjudged moment of madness, Karl witnesses the whole thing over the fence and is bound to report back to Shane.

Will Shane and Dipi ever get their marriage back on track? Or has Dipi really developed feelings for Gary?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5