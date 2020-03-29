There's romance in the Emmerdale air...

Next week’s Emmerdale reveals a surprising new love interest for Al Chapman when sparks start to fly between him and Priya Sharma.

The unexpected connection between the colleagues comes after Priya sees Al in a new light after he has a run in with his son Ellis.

As Al opens up about Ellis, Priya starts to soften towards her work mate and the pair grow closer.

But just when it looks like they’re about to share a kiss, they are interrupted and the moment is lost.

However, Al isn’t going to let the opportunity to see where this new romance could go pass him by, and the next day he seizes the chance and pulls Priya in for a kiss.

The following day Priya is back to business and adamant that what happened the day before shouldn’t have happened… but Al disagrees and doesn’t want to let that be the end of things between them.

Making the most of an opportunity, Al makes sure that the next time they’re alone together things get steamy.

But just as things seem to be hotting up between the pair, Jai arrives back.

How will Jai feel about catching his sister with his arch enemy?

Emmerdale fans will know that there is plenty of bad blood between Jai and Al after Al tried to blackmail Jai while he was back on drugs earlier this year.

Can Al and Priya make their romance last?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will air three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV from Monday 30th March.