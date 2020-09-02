Here comes trouble...

There’s more drama heading for Jamie Tate and Belle Dingle in next week’s Emmerdale when Andrea Tate returns to the village.

After going against the Dingle code and shacking up with a Tate, Belle has found herself very much on the outside of her family unit.

Things get worse for Belle when she catches Paddy (Dominic Brunt) and Marlon talking about her and Jamie behind her backs.

The net closes in on Jamie?

But it’s only when they reveal there is a new witness in Moira’s hit and run case that Belle really starts to panic.

However, back at Home Farm, Belle is shocked when she tells Jamie the latest drama with Moira (Natalie J Robb), only to find he isn’t bothered by the new development.

Adamant that he won’t get caught, Jamie presses Belle to focus on their future together… starting with him getting divorced from Andrea.

But Belle is worried that rushing into a divorce will only get Andrea’s back up, which is something they definitely don’t want to do as Andrea knows all about Jamie’s guilty secret.

However, as the pair talk about Andrea, who should walk in but Andrea herself.

She’s not going to be happy to find Belle already has her feet firmly under the table at Home Farm… but how will the additional news that Belle also knows about Jamie’s hit and run secret go down?

It looks like Jamie’s hopes for a quickie divorce could be over before they’ve begun.

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.