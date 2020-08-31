SHOCK return in tonight’s Emmerdale causes HUGE drama for the Dingles

A familiar face is returning to the village tonight...

Tonight’s Emmerdale will see village legend Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) make a return, and he’s bringing dark times with him.

Emmerdale fans know there has been plenty of Dingle drama in the village over the last few weeks as Belle made the shock announcement that she was dating Jamie Tate once again.

However, that drama is about to double when Cain gets home from Scotland and finds out Belle is jumping ship to the Tates.

It’s no secret that there’s no love lost between the Tates and Dingles, and Belle has already caused a family feud with her relationship choices.

But as soon as Cain walks into the house and hears about Belle and Jamie, his mood darkens.

On the hunt for Belle, he tracks her down at Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) and starts demanding answers.

Belle has been hiding out at Moira house, lending a hand around the farm while Moira recovers from her hit and run.

But instead of helping through the goodness of her heart, it is guilt that is causing her help, knowing that Jamie is the reason Moira is in a bad way.

As Cain demands to know why Belle is dating a Tate, she struggles to hide her guilt tonight, and it set to feel even worse when Moira stands up for her in the argument.

Knowing that she doesn’t deserve Moira’s kindness, will Belle be forced to reveal the truth about Jamie’s involvement?

Or will she manage to keep her dark secret hidden?

One thing is for sure, if Cain isn’t happy about Belle dating Jamie now, imagine how he will feel when he finds out it is Belle’s new man who mowed Moira down… and worst of all, that Belle knew about it.

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV – see our TV guide for full listings.