Next week's Emmerdale sees Graham and Rhona's romance on the line after a shock announcement from Kim...

Ever since Emmerdale’s Kim Tate discovered her onoff lover Graham Foster was loved up with local vet Rhona Goskirk, she has been plotting the ultimate revenge on the pair.

And next week sees Kim’s plan to get her own back on Graham is in full swing when she makes a shocking revelation that will see Rhona floored.

The drama starts when Kim takes Marlon Dingle to one side and hints that Graham shouldn’t be allowed around his son Leo.

Emmerdale fans know that Marlon has been far from happy about Rhona dating Graham, begging her to put their son before her love life.

However, Rhona has seen a side to Graham that no one else has, and is certain that he is a better man than the rest of the village think.

But as Kim is dripping poison into Marlon’s ear, Rhona catches the pair in cahoots and is fuming with Marlon for siding with the enemy.

As Rhona reveals more about Graham, Marlon starts to soften and for the first time he sees the brooding businessman in a different light.

However, Marlon’s new opinion of Graham doesn’t last long when Kim’s plan for revenge starts to take shape.

She invites all her employees to the Woolpack for a special announcement, and as soon as Graham walks in, he knows what it is she is planning to reveal.

Graham’s draw drops as Kim makes her announcement, and Rhona is left scathing as she struggles to get her head around what has just been revealed.

As she dashes from the pub, Kim enjoys the fallout of her plan, and Graham is forced to follow Rhona and apologies for what she just heard.

But as he tries to explain, Marlon steps in and punches him, leaving his opinion of Graham back at square one.

But what did Kim reveal that is so shocking?

And where does this news leave Graham and Rhona’s romance? Is it over already?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.