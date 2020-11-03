Holby City will see a familiar face from Emmerdale arrive to cause a stir...

Holby City is returning to our screens after three months away, and it’s safe to say the drama is back with a bang.

The wait is almost over for Holby City fans with the show back to next week, but there’s a shock as huge new storylines unfold.

The most shocking of all is the fact a new romance has been lined up for Sacha Levy, just weeks after his partner, Essie’s, tragic death.

Fans will remember that back in August Essie lost her battle with cancer just moments before being due to tie the knot with Sacha.

But fast forward a few months and Sacha is to have his head turned by someone new.

Moving on

Former Emmerdale actress, Sian Reese-Williams, who played Gennie Walker in the soap, is joining the Holby City cast as newcomer Jodie, who is set to cause a stir for Sacha.

Sacha will meet Jodie when she comes to the hospital as a patient next week and he soon takes pity on her they become friends.

However the pair’s friendship soon turns to something more, leaving Sacha’s friends horrified that he has moved on so soon after Essie.

Jodie causes a stir

Speaking of her new role in Holby at a recent press event, Sian said: “It’s been such a lovely time! It was very much out of the blue.

“I wasn’t expecting the call, especially as things are right now.”

Sian added that her character’s romance with Sacha might not be all it seems, and that he is still very much still grieving for Essie.

“Sacha goes down a spiral of hell and Jodie is unwittingly a part of that.

“She desperately craves love and it doesn’t really bother her whether it is real and whether is it genuinely reciprocated.

“Jodie is desperately trying to get love from absolutely the wrong person.

“But Sacha has allowed that to happen for obvious reasons – he is grieving and you do crazy things when you’re grieving.

“Somebody with a more stable view of the world would probably be like, ‘actually, I’m going to leave you to it, and maybe you call me in a year’s time’.

“But that’s not what she wants, she’s looking for kindness and Sacha shows that and then she falls in love immediately.”

Holby City returns to BBC One on Tuesday 10th November at 8.15pm.