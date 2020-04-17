SHOCK split for THIS legendary Coronation Street couple next week?

Is this the end of the line for Ken Barlow and Claudia Colby?

Next week’s Coronation Street sees Ken Barlow realise he and girlfriend Claudia Colby want different things from life, but does this mean the end of their romance?

The pair, who started dating back in 2018, have recently moved to retirement complex Stillwaters, and while Claudia is loving their glamorous new home, Ken has struggled to settle in.

There was uproar amongst Coronation Street fans when Ken, the soap’s longest-serving character, left the cobbles earlier this year as part of his latest storyline.

And as Ken continues to miss Weatherfield, he has started to become even more homesick since the death of his beloved dog, Eccles.

Fans were left distraught last week when poor Eccles died after being on the show for more than a decade, and it seems the news has hit Ken particularly hard.

Ken still blames his new nemesis, Charles, for Eccles not being allowed at Stillwaters, and next week sees Ken get revenge by revealing Charles’ scheming ways to the rest of the retirement complex’s residents.

Ken recently worked out that Charles had been pocketing money from the other residents, and there is uproar next week when he announces what Charles has been up to at the election night.

But despite feeling better after Charles gets his comeuppance, Ken admits to Claudia that Stillwaters will never be his home.

However, the pair hit the rocks when Claudia admits that she wants to stay put in their new home, and Ken is forced to choose between Claudia and his beloved Coronation Street.

Faced with one of the biggest decisions of his life, what will Ken decide?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.