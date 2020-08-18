SHOCKING new love interest on the cards for THIS Neighbours LEGEND

Is Toadie's love life finally looking up?

It has been revealed that Neighbours legend Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) is about to find his love life looking up.

But there is one person in particular who won’t be happy about Toadie’s new romance.

After tragically losing his beloved wife, Sonya, to cancer in March last year, Toadie’s love life has been rocky.

When he was finally ready to see other people again after losing Sonya, his next love interest just happened to be his first wife, Dee Bliss, who had come back into his life.

But sadly Dee and Toadie couldn’t make it work as Dee’s mother, Heather Schilling, continued to come between them.

However, it has been revealed that Toadie’s ready to love again and he makes himself a new online profile to try and find his perfect match.

According to Digital Spy, Toadie is about to find a match online, however it is none other than busybody parent, Angela Lane.

Neighbours viewers will know that Angela has become a thorn in Susan Kennedy’s side over the years as she’s tried to push her out of her role as Principle at Erinsborough High.

So how will Susan and Karl feel when they find Toadie and Angela looking cosy?

When the pair try and warn Toadie that Angela is bad news, their words fall on deaf ears.

However, when Angela finds out that they have been trying to warn Toadie away from her, she verbally lashes out at the couple, leaving Toadie wondering if she is the woman for him after all.

So could Toadie’s love life be looking doomed already?

Or will her manage to find the love he so desperately deserves?

These scenes will air in the UK next month.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5