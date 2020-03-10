Shotgun PROPOSAL in Neighbours for THIS unexpected couple

There are five weddings on the cards in next week's Neighbours, and Lucy and Mark are the latest lovebirds to get engaged...

There’s more romance in the Ramsay Street air than ever before as five Neighbours couples prepare to tie the knot next week… and Erinsborough legends Mark Gottlieb and Lucy Robinson are the latest pair to sign up for the Lassiters wedding expo nuptials.

They might have only been back in one another’s lives for the last few weeks, but long-time Neighbours fans will know that Mark and Lucy have got a rich history behind them.

The pair, who used to date back in the day, have recently found themselves both back in Erinsborough at the same time, and it didn’t take long for romance to flourish once again.

Today sees Mark and Lucy struggling to work out how their relationship if going to function, with mark living in Australia and Lucy’s life being firmly in America.

But as the pair confess their love for one another in today’s episode, it seems they aren’t going to let their new-found happiness be ruined by geography.

While Lucy is frantically trying to pull off the Lassiters wedding expo, Mark can see that she is desperately overworked and tries to get her to take a step back.

But when he overhears her talking about how they don’t have enough couples getting hitched at the expo, he comes up with the idea to propose.

Thinking that it will help show Lucy how serious he is about making their romance work, Mark puts together his proposal.

However, it doesn’t quite all go to plan when the chef hides an engagement ring in a chocolate pudding, which goes all down Lucy’s front as he tries to feed it to her!

But thankfully Lucy sees the funny side and she doesn’t waste any time saying yes when he gets down on one knee.

With their wedding only a week away, the pair have got a lot to plan… but once the honeymoon is over, will they make their long-distance relationship work?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5