The show you should watch if you loved Netflix’s The Stranger

While Netflix’s binge-watching culture has been a gift to us all, it does mean that we get through series pretty quickly.

Each new release goes as quickly as it comes and we’re always left wanting more.

And while back in the day we would have spent a couple of months watching weekly instalments of ones series so that we didn’t have quite as long to wait until the next one, these days we get through one whole series in the space of a couple of days and are left for pretty much a whole year until we get another fix.

So when new Netflix original The Stranger hit small screens recently, it was swiftly binge-watched by streaming fanatics across the country.

And it’s safe to say, we’ve all been left with a baseball cap-shaped hole in our evenings.

What is Netflix’s The Stranger?

The latest TV obsession follows a mysterious woman in a baseball cap who appears in people’s lives and reveals life-changing secrets that their nearest and dearest have been keeping from them.

And male protagonist Adam, played by Richard Armitage, has his life upturned as he searches for the truth.

Will there be a second series of Netflix’s The Stranger?

While the ending of the first season did answer most of our questions and give us all closure to some extent, viewers were still left wanting more with the relatively cyclical scene that ends the final episode.

Unfortunately for fans, the service has not revealed whether there will be a second season of the hit.

But fingers crossed we’ll hear something soon!

Are there any other shows like Netflix’s The Stranger?

Luckily for fans, there is another Netflix hit that can keep us all going until we hear word about the next season.

The thriller was based on writer Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name, and fortunately another one of his bestsellers has been adapted into a Netflix show.

Safe is another eight-part series that can give you all the thrill you miss from The Stranger.

The synopsis reads, ‘After his teenage daughter goes missing, a widowed surgeon in an affluent neighbourhood begins unearthing dark secrets about the people closest to him.

‘It’s full of twists and turns as you’d expect, and viewers are already making comparisons between the two’.

Looks like we’ve got something new to add to the watch list!