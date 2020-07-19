SICKENING blackmail leaves THIS Emmerdale family terrified next week

Andrea Tate holds all the cards...

There is horror in Emmerdale next week when a sickening blackmail turns Jamie and Kim Tate’s world upside down.

Emmerdale fans will know that Jamie Tate found himself caught up in huge drama when he left Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) fighting for her life in a recent hit and run.

The terrifying twist came as Jamie raced down a dark country road to find his estranged wife Andrea Tate.

But before he could track down his missing wife, he hit Moira and left her with life-threatening injuries on the side of the road.

Secrets and lies

Until now the only person who knows Jamie’s terrible secret is Andrea, and now she is using it to blackmail him into staying with her.

Viewers have watched Jamie fall in love with colleague Belle Dingle, and he was even planning to leave Andrea for her.

However, now that Andrea holds all the cards, he is having to push Belle away and do as Andrea says unless he wants to go to prison.

Next week sees Andrea’s blackmailing take a sinister twist when she tells Kim about Jamie’s hit and run secret.

Fans will know that there is no love lost between Kim and her daughter-in-law, and she’s left reeling when she discovers her son is responsible for Moira’s condition.

Heartache for Belle

Meanwhile, things aren’t good between Jamie and Belle.

Belle can’t understand why Jamie is spending so much time with Andrea, and has been acting strangely since the night he went to find her.

Jamie hits rock bottom when Belle refuses to have a drink with him in the pub.

But things get even worse when his mum reveals she knows his secret.

While Kim is adamant they go into damage control and clear up the evidence, Andrea is one step ahead of the Tate matriarch.

Andrea makes it very clear that Jamie and Kim must do as she says otherwise she will go to the police.

Jamie is trapped, signalling the end of his romance with Belle… but is Andrea playing with fire?

Fans will know that Kim isn’t afraid to bump off those who get in her way… or rather pay someone to do the dirty work for her.

Has Andrea just signed her own death warrant?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.