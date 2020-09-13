Kirin's back, but he hasn't returned to Emmerdale for his son...

There is shock heading for Emmerdale favourite Charity Dingle when Kirin Kotecha returns to the village and starts demanding money.

After weeks of Charity (Emma Atkins) trying to get her application to go through so she can adopt Johnny, she’s thrilled when she finally gets the green light and passes her background checks.

Despite Charity trying to track down Johny’s biological dad, Kirin, next week sees her start to think that him turning up could just throw a spanner in the works for her.

Here comes trouble…

But of course, the minute that you stop looking for something, it turns up – and that’s exactly what happens to Charity when Kirin appears in Emmerdale.

Fans will remember that Vanessa’s (Michelle Hardwick) ex is on the run from police after he mowed down Tess Harris in a hit and run accident back in 2016.

But since then he has been lying low, and police have failed to convict him of the crime.

However, Kirin has come back a changed man, because now he wants cash – and fast.

When his bid to get money from Priya doesn’t work, he turns his attentions to Charity.

Blackmail horror

Kirin is shocked to discover Charity wants to adopt Johnny, and tells her he will make it impossible for her unless she hands over a huge sum of cash.

Charity is incredulous that Kirin would stoop so low and use his son to blackmail her, but realising she has little choice but to go through with his demands, she tries to get her hands on the money.

But finding that sort of cash at short noice is hard work.

When she hands the envelope over to Kirin, he is fuming to find there’s less in there than they agreed.

Kirin gives Charity 24 hours to find the rest of the cash and she is forced to raid the Woolpack safe.

While Chas gives her blessing, Paddy isn’t happy about Charity paying off someone guilty of manslaughter.

Charity goes back to meet Kirin and he is happy to get more money, until he realises that there is still some missing.

Things get ugly as Kirin shows his true colours, but just as things are about to take a sinister turn, Tracy arrives with the police.

Is Kirin about to go down for the crime he committed all those years ago?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.