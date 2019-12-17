SICKENING confession in Neighbours leaves THIS Ramsay Street favourite reeling today

Neighbours favourite Finn is about to regret confessing his feelings for Elly to his mum when she betrays his trust and lets the cat out of the bag...

Elly Conway is set to be left shocked in today’s Neighbours when Claudia Watkins reveals that Finn Kelly is harbouring secret feelings for her.

The drama comes after Finn spilt the beans to his mum about his secret feelings for Elly in yesterday’s Neighbours.

As soon as Finn told his mum about how he really felt for Elly, he regretted letting the cat out of the bag – especially to someone as untrustworthy as Claudia.

And it seems Finn is right to be worried because Claudia turns up at the Kennedy house once again today and is instantly ruffling features as she suggests she joins Elly on a trip to get their Christmas shopping done.

The pair have a surprisingly nice trip, despite the fact Elly was dreading every second of it, and by the end of the trip the estranged pair seem to be on better terms than ever.

However, Finn is secretly terrified that his mum is about to reveal his secret and is clearly on edge back at home.

And Finn is right to be worried, because once she has got Elly on side after their shopping trip, Claudia seizes the moment and tells Elly that Finn is harbouring secret feelings for her.

Neighbours fans will know that Finn and Elly not only used to date years ago, but that Finn is now dating Elly’s sister, Bea, while Elly is also pregnant with Finn’s dead brother’s baby. Talk about messy!

But what will Elly do with this new-found information about Finn? Will she ignore what Claudia has to say? Or does she secretly have feelings for Finn too?

