Sickening games leave THIS Emmerdale couple heading for heartache

Claire Crick

Paul is up to his old tricks again...

Mandy Dingle will find herself drawn into another one of Paul Ashdale’s sickening games in next week’s Emmerdale.

Soap fans will know that Paul has been desperate to reignite his romance with Mandy ever since he arrived in the village earlier this year.

Vinny upsets Mandy in Emmerdale

Vinny is convinced Mandy still has feelings for Paul (Picture: ITV)

But poor Mandy has had her heart broken by her ex once before and understandably has her guard up whenever she is around him.

However, with Paul and Vinny getting closer by the day, it seems Paul’s attempts to worm his way back into Mandy’s life might be working.

Paul’s new game plan 

Next week sees Vinny confessing to his dad that he has got a crush on Liv Flaherty.

Mandy is cross in Emmerdale

Mandy and Paul spend ages making a romantic dinner for Vinny and Liv (Picture: ITV)

But instead of putting his son first, Paul uses Vinny’s love life as a way to get into Mandy’s good books.

Paul cooks up a romantic dinner for Vinny and Liv, convincing Mandy that he is being a supportive dad.

The pair spend ages putting the finishing touches on the special meal, so when Mandy gets wind of the fact Liv has cancelled she is far from happy.

Mandy is cross in Emmerdale

Mandy isn’t happy when Liv apparently cancels (Picture: ITV)

Paul persuades her not to let all their efforts go to waste and they sit down to enjoy the dinner together.

However, Paul’s lies start to unravel when Mandy later bumps into Liv and she confronts her about standing Vinny up on their date.

Mandy is cross in Emmerdale

Mandy confronts Liv, but she isn’t going to like what she hears… (Picture: ITV)

But when Liv’s response leaves Mandy shocked and the penny drops that she’s been duped by Paul once again.

What is Paul up to?

And will his plan to win Mandy back work?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

