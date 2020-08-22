Sickening games leave THIS Emmerdale couple heading for heartache

Paul is up to his old tricks again...

Mandy Dingle will find herself drawn into another one of Paul Ashdale’s sickening games in next week’s Emmerdale.

Soap fans will know that Paul has been desperate to reignite his romance with Mandy ever since he arrived in the village earlier this year.

But poor Mandy has had her heart broken by her ex once before and understandably has her guard up whenever she is around him.

However, with Paul and Vinny getting closer by the day, it seems Paul’s attempts to worm his way back into Mandy’s life might be working.

Paul’s new game plan

Next week sees Vinny confessing to his dad that he has got a crush on Liv Flaherty.

But instead of putting his son first, Paul uses Vinny’s love life as a way to get into Mandy’s good books.

Paul cooks up a romantic dinner for Vinny and Liv, convincing Mandy that he is being a supportive dad.

The pair spend ages putting the finishing touches on the special meal, so when Mandy gets wind of the fact Liv has cancelled she is far from happy.

Paul persuades her not to let all their efforts go to waste and they sit down to enjoy the dinner together.

However, Paul’s lies start to unravel when Mandy later bumps into Liv and she confronts her about standing Vinny up on their date.

But when Liv’s response leaves Mandy shocked and the penny drops that she’s been duped by Paul once again.

What is Paul up to?

And will his plan to win Mandy back work?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.