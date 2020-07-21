Trending:

SICKENING secret from the past to tear THIS Neighbours family apart

Sheila Canning is hiding something mysterious from her family...

Today’s Neighbours sees Ramsay Street stalwart Sheila Canning hiding a secret so dark that she is terrified that it could tear her family apart.

Neighbours fans have watched Sheila acting strangely ever since her estranged grandson Levi Canning rocked up in Ramsay Street.

Sheila tells Clive the real reason she’s been acting so strangely around grandson Levi (Picture: Channel 5)

Given how close she is to grandson Kyle, it surprised viewers that Sheila didn’t have a better relationship with Levi.

However, as the days have gone on, it has become clear that there’s something to do with Levi that Sheila is hiding from her family.

Sheila’s dark secret 

Today’s Neighbours sees Sheila’s other half, Clive, questioning her about what is making her so jittery.

Sheila is hiding a secret from the past. But WHAT is it? (Picture: Channel 5)

Despite being reluctant to spill the beans at first, Sheila eventually shares her dark secret with Clive, and he is shocked by the horror of what she’s told him.

However, the viewers are still in the dark about what Sheila is hiding… and we’re not the only ones.

Kyle gets suspicious 

Kyle is also bemused about his gran’s behaviour, especially when she reacts badly to the news he and Roxy Willis are now an item.

Roxy and Kyle have finally made things official (Picture: Channel 5)

While Kyle knew his gran wouldn’t be over the moon, Sheila takes the news particularly badly, leaving Kyle convinced that there is more to her mood than his new relationship.

Levi’s got a secret 

Meanwhile, newcomer Levi has been hiding a secret of his own, because he’s been having seizures since getting a head injury when he was nine.

Bea is the only one who knows Levi’s secret, having seen him have a seizure on the island… but he has sworn her to secrecy.

Levi is hiding his own secret from his family (Picture: Channel 5)

However, it seems Sheila knows more about his epilepsy than she is letting on… and when she looks at an old newspaper cutting today, it seems she might have played a part in his injuries.

But what is Sheila really hiding?

And just how bad can her secret the that it has even left Clive spooked?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5

