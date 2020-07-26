SICKENING game playing leads to trouble for THIS Emmerdale couple

Has Andrea Tate met her match?

There’s a shocking twist heading to Emmerdale as Jamie Tate decides to play his estranged wife, Andrea Tate, at her own game.

Emmerdale fans have watched Andrea blackmailing Jamie into staying with her ever since the fateful night he knocked Moira Dingle down in a hit and run.

With Andrea being the only one to know Jamie’s secret, she used this to her advantage and persuaded him to rekindle their marriage or she will go to the police.

To make matters worse, Jamie was going to leave his wife for Belle Dingle after their affair turned serious… meaning Belle now has no idea why Jamie is suddenly giving her the cold shoulder.

As Andrea’s manipulation continues next week, Jamie has had enough.

And when Andrea forces him to book a romantic meal for two in the Woolpack in front of Belle, it’s the last straw.

But Jamie is given food for thought later at HOP when Jai interviews girlfriend Laurel for a new job and remains professional throughout.

Afterwards Jamie asks Jai for advice about keeping relationships and business separate, and he goes home with a new plan.

Deciding to play Andrea at her own game, Jamie convinces his wife that he wants to be with her and the pair spend the night together.

The following day, Andrea is on cloud nine, while Jamie covers his feeling of hate for her, and as he leaves for work she fails to see his mask slip.

But will Jamie’s plan work?

Or is he about to get himself in more trouble than ever as the pair’s sickening games continue?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.