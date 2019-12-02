Sickening twist in Neighbours as THIS Ramsay Street favourite puts their life on the line

There's danger heading to Neighbours today when Bea Nilsson puts her life in jeopardy for Ned Willis...

Today’s Neighbours sees Bea Nilsson go to desperate lengths to stop Ned Willis from getting drawn into the dangerous world of underground fighting… and her actions leave Ned sick with terror.

Neighbours fans will know that Ned has recently found himself drawn to the illegal world of fighting in a bid to vent his anger that he has been suffering with since he was stabbed by deranged girlfriend Scarlet Brady.

But despite Aaron Brennan doing his best to help Ned turn his life around, he currently is going through his own world of pain looking after husband David, who is in hospital following a hit and run accident.

So Aaron today passes the job of looking after Ned on to Bea, who reluctantly agrees to get involved with her ex boyfriend’s wild ways once again.

At first Bea is worried about getting involved, having promised boyfriend Finn Kelly that she would leave worrying about Ned to someone else. But when Aaron reveals the truth about how Ned has been getting his injuries, she steps up to take on the role.

Ned meanwhile has been working hard to banish his demons and has started counselling like he promised Aaron he would.

However, when the appointments are few and far between, he starts to struggle with his emotions.

Things then get even worse when he texts Kane to tell him he won’t bet retuning to fight club, only for the club leader to turn up and persuade him back.

But what Ned doesn’t realise is that Bea is onto him and has approached Kane herself, asking about fight club.

So when Ned arrives at the club later that night, clearly ready to fight and forgetting his promise to Aaron, he is shocked when the next fight starts and Bea walks up to take her place in the ring.

Ned is sickened to see his ex there, putting herself in grave danger to fight. Will this be the wake up call he needs to stop fighting? Or has Bea just put her life on the line for no reason?

