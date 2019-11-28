SICKENING twist in Neighbours set to leave THIS Ramsay Street family HORRIFIED

There's shock in Neighbours today when the person responsible for almost killing David Tanaka is revealed...

Today’s Neighbours sees huge drama when David Tanaka takes a turn for there worst in hospital, and doctors race in to save his life as he flatlines in his hospital bed.

But in a dark twist, it is also revealed that none other than David’s friend and sister’s boyfriend Kyle Canning is responsible for the shocking road accident that has left the doctor fighting for his life.

The drama starts when Kyle and Amy Williams clash over the fact Kyle is dedicating more time to the class action against Lassiters’ than he is to his relationship with Amy.

And despite the fact she has asked him to take a step back from his long hours working with Toadie, Amy’s words fall on deaf ears.

However, it soon turns out that they have got more to worry about than their fractured relationship when Kyle suggests he takes Amy for a drive to get some space from worrying about David at the hospital, leading to Amy noticing a broken headlight on the ute.

Neighbours fans will know that Kyle borrowed Amy’s car to drive to a meeting with some potential class action candidates, despite her warning him that he was too tired and overworked to be driving.

But as Amy tries to work out what happened to her light, Kyle sheepishly admits that he fell asleep at the wheel after his long drive the night before, leaving Amy horrified.

However, when Kyle admits he hit a curb, causing him to wake up, Amy soon pieces the evidence together and realises that Kyle didn’t hit a curb, he hit David!

Kyle is sickened to realise he is the one who has left David fighting for his life, as Amy struggles to process the fact her boyfriend might be the reason her brother is about to die.

Will Kyle come clean with his findings? And will doctors be able to save David before it’s too late?

Neighbours currently airs weekdays at 12.50 pm and 6pm on Channel 5