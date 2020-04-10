SICKENING twist leaves THIS Neighbours favourite torn apart

Elly Conway is haunted by her past mistakes today...

Today’s Neighbours sees Elly Conway discover that her forbidden romance with Finn Kelly is the real reason three Ramsay Street residents lost their lives last month.

After being given Finn’s video diaries by Chloe, Elly prepares herself to watch them in the hope that it might give her some insight into what the prosecution will use against her in her murder trial.

However instead of finding comfort in his words, Elly is instead hit by the harrowing truth that it was her kiss with Finn that triggered his evil ways to come back.

Neighbours fans will know that despite the fact Finn was dating Elly’s sister, Bea, he and Elly were harbouring secret feelings for one another.

But when they went to an island for Elly’s 35th birthday celebrations, evil Finn reared his ugly head and decided the only way he would ever be with Elly is if he got rid of Bea. For good.

Despite being adamant that she doesn’t want to see the videos of Finn, determined to put him to the back of her mind, Bea reluctantly agrees to watch them with Elly, knowing how much it means to her.

But Bea soon regrets trying to show her sisterly support.

As Finn talks about his feelings for Elly, it is like salt being rubbed in the wounds for Bea.

However the horrifying truth that Elly’s kiss with Finn is the reason he ended up trying to kill Bea is soon revealed, leaving the sisters more traumatised than ever.

Bea rallies at Chloe for showing Elly the videos without watching them properly first, and Chloe feels awful.

But how will Elly cope with the fact that Gary Canning, Prue Wallace and Finn all lost their lives because of her forbidden romance with her sister’s boyfriend?

Neighbours will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays and Fridays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.