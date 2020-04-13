Just when Whitney Dean thought things couldn't get any worse...

EastEnders might only be on twice a week at the moment, but that doesnt mean it’s not packed full of drama… and this week is no exception.

Tonight’s EastEnders kicks off a big week for the soap where Keegan is arrested, Iqra questions her relationship with Ash after a shock twist, and Whitney’s world falls apart once again when Leo’s mum, Michaela, tracks her down.

In fact Monday and Tuesday’s episodes are so huge, the soap shared an exciting trailer on social media to show fans why they can’t afford to miss the action…

But at the centre of all the drama once again is Whitney, who finds her world crashing down around her when Leo King’s mum arrives in Walford tonight.

EastEnders fans know that Whitney is currently waiting for her trial, where she is set to face murder charges for Leo’s death.

But while viewers know Whitney only killed Leo in self defence, Whitney is worried that the jury won’t see it that way and she is on a one-way ticket to prison.

And Michaela’s arrival tonight will upset Whitney further when she tracks her down under the cover of darkness.

But while Michaela’s need to talk only reminds Whitney of the horrors she has faced in the last few months, Leo’s mum soon shows her true colours tonight when she blames Whitney for what happened to her son.

And new spoiler pictures from EastEnders have revealed that Michaela seems determined to make Whitney pay for Leo’s death next week…

The pictures show Whitney in the Vic, surrounded by her friends, but she has noticed that everyone is acting strangely around her.

Despite Sonia and Chantelle trying to keep the truth from her, Whitney soon finds out Michaela has been posting nasty things about her online.

Eventually Whitney sees what Leo’s mum has been writing in her posts and she is left crushed.

Will this latest setback make her more resigned than ever to the fact she is heading to jail?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.